BofA analyst Scott Puckhaber has initiated coverage on Retrophin (RTRX +3.9% ) with a Buy rating and $30 (56% upside) price target.

Topline data from two Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lead candidate sparsentan are expected in H2 2021 in two kidney indications, ahead of previous guidance of H1 2022 mentioned in its Q2 conference call.

He sees ~30% downside in the event if the trials are unsuccessful, but over 100% upside if both studies are winners.

He further notes that sparsentan's profile "stood out" for its oral dosing and non-immunosuppressant mechanism, provided a "needed" option for patients progressing on current standards of care.

Wall Street rating is Very Bullish and Quant rating is Neutral.