Riviera Resources (OTCQX:RVRA +5.8% ) agrees to sell its subsidiary, Blue Mountain Midstream LLC to Citizen Energy in an all cash transaction valued at ~$111M.

The transaction is expected to close early in 4Q20, representing a complete exit of the midstream business by Riviera Resources.

Proceeds from the sale will be used to repay total outstanding borrowings under Blue Mountain’s credit facility, which were ~$76Mas of July 31, 2020.

As previously announced, Riviera Resources has signed definitive agreements to sell its interest in properties located in North Louisiana, expected to close in 3Q of 2020, and interests in certain properties located in the Anadarko Basin, expected to close in 4Q of 2020.