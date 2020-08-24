Ballard Power (BLDP +1.1% ) edges higher after Bernstein initiates coverage with an Outperform rating and a $22 price target, believing the hydrogen economy is "ready for exponential growth" and seeing pure-play fuel cell manufacturers as the most direct way to invest in the area.

Hydrogen is now recognized by many governments and policy makers as essential for enacting a decarbonization of the energy mix, with heavy-duty trucks the greatest near-term opportunity, says Bernstein's Neil Beveridge.

Last week, TD Securities raised its rating on Ballard to Speculative Buy from Hold, and National Bank of Canada hiked shares to Buy from Hold.

Wall Street analysts overwhelmingly rate Ballard as Bullish or Very Bullish.