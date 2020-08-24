With four mobile wallet and fintech partnerships, MoneyGram International (MGI) now has access to mobile wallets in 28 African markets.

New partnerships with Airtel, Thunes, InTouch and MFS Africa will help drive strong digital growth as MGI continues to execute its customer-centric digital transformation.

Thunes and InTouch services will begin as early as this week, Airtel and MFS Africa partnerships will come into effect in the upcoming few months.

GSMA's 2019 State of the Industry Report on Mobile Money reveals Africa as one of the fastest growing mobile money transaction continents in the world with ~190M active wallets.

MGI's global account deposit and mobile wallet transactions increased 165% in July compared to 148% Y/Y transaction growth in Q2.