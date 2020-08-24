Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (-33.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.52B (-13.9% Y/Y).

Estimates Adj. home sales gross margin estimate of 21%.

Over the last 1 year, TOL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.