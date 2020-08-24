Bloomberg reports that Amazon's (AMZN +0.7% ) Audible service is rolling out a $7.99/month plan with more than audiobooks on offer.

Audible Plus includes more than 11,000 titles, including audiobooks, podcasts, and original content featuring the likes of musicians Common and St. Vincent and actor Jesse Eisenberg.

The new content becomes available to legacy Audible users today, and Plus will roll out later this week.

Traditional Audible subscriptions provided credits for audiobook purchases. Audible Plus represents Amazon's push into podcasts and original audio content, a battle ground between Apple and Spotify.

Spotify's recent podcast push has included exclusive deals with Joe Rogan, Kim Kardashian, and Michelle Obama.