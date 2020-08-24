Norway's largest private asset manager says it has divested from Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) and BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) because of their lobbying practices regarding climate.

The stakes are small compared to Storebrand Asset Management's total $91B in assets under management, but the moves are an escalation from the company's historical preference to engage with companies over such issues.

The lobbying assessment is based on the companies' official positions, the organizations they’re a member of and how much resources they’ve invested in climate work, says Storebrand's Jan Erik Saugestad.

Although Exxon and Chevron have joined the global Oil and Gas Climate Initiative, Saugestad says the companies have set no firm targets for cuts across their emissions, as opposed to European rivals.

