JPMorgan expects Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS +1.6% ) to blaze in with a +22% comparable sales growth mark for Q2 as it factors in what it calls a litany of positive data points on the sporting goods retailer.

"Some have argued that only +LDD comps are expected, but given prints from BGFV, HIBB, and FL, we are skeptical. Our 2Q EPS forecast is $2.03, which is the high end of the range of recent updates of $1.50-$2.00. We are also raising our 2021 EPS forecast to $3.98 and our Dec 20 price target to $52, which is based on 13x PE and ~5x EV/EBITDA using our 2021 forecast," previews analyst Christopher Horvers on the upcoming earnings report.

Looking at August, Horvers notes a lackluster back-to-school season could pinch sales.

The firm keeps a Neutral rating in place on concerns over decelerating comps for Dick's in general in H2 and merchandise margin risk.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Dick's is bullish heading into the earnings report.