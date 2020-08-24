U.S. economy can't support debt levels created by the Fed, Cooperman says

The Fed has created a speculative bubble that has swelled debt to levels that the U.S. economy can't handle, famed investor Leon Cooperman said in an interview on Bloomberg Television.

"They have created a real speculative environment," he said, adding that he's focused on something the market isn't paying much attention to. "And that is the amount of debt that's being created. Who pays for the party when the party is over?"

In 244 years, the U.S. went from zero national debt to $21T, he pointed out. "We will probably end this year with $27T. That's a growth rate in debt far in excess of what the economy is growth at and I think it's going to be a problem down the road."

He also sees low interest rates as "indicative of a problem economy. We have had artificial support for the economy since 2008."

