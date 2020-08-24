Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (-85.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.48B (-26.9% Y/Y).

Analysts estimates Adj. gross margin of 60.5% and adj. operating margin of 7.2%.

Cardiac and vascular revenue estimate of $1.81B; minimally invasive therapies revenue of $1.76B and restorative therapies revenue of $1.33B.

Over the last 2 years, MDT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward.