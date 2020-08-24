Children's Place Retail Stores Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 24, 2020 1:22 PM ETThe Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE)PLCEBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Children's Place Retail Stores (NASDAQ:PLCE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.25 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $363.5M (-13.5% Y/Y).
- Analysts estimates Gross margin of 25.9% and Operating margin (7.1%).
- Over the last 2 years, PLCE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.
