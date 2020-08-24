Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.90 (+38.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $899.1M (+12.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ADSK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 13 downward.