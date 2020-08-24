Celldex launches early-stage study for bispecific candidate in solid tumors
Celldex Therapeutics
- Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX +2.5%) has opened enrollment for its Phase 1 study of CDX-527 in metastatic solid tumors, whose disease have progressed during or after standard of care therapy.
- CDX-527 is based on Celldex’s bispecific antibody platform, and utilizes combination of CD27 activation and PD-1 blockade to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses, while preventing signals that subvert the immune response.
- The 90-subject study is designed to determine the maximum tolerated dose during a dose-escalation phase and to recommend a dose level for further study in a subsequent expansion phase.
- The expansion phase will further evaluate the tolerability and biologic effects of selected dose level(s) of CDX-527 in specific tumor types.