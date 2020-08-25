Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) boosted its provision credit losses even higher in the quarter ended July 31, 2020 than it did in the previous quarter as the coronavirus-induced recession threatens credit quality.

Fiscal Q3 provision for credit losses of C$2.18B (US$1.65B) increased from C$1.85B in fiscal Q2 and C$713M in fiscal 2019 Q3.

Provision on impaired loans was C$928M vs. C$776M a year ago, driven mostly by higher provisions in commercial and corporate portfolios.

Q3 adjusted EPS of C$1.04 vs. C$1.11 consensus; compares with C$1.04 in Q2 and C$1.88 in the year-ago quarter.

Return on equity of 8.3% for the quarter ended July 31, 2020 compares with 8.2% in the previous quarter and 14.3% a year ago.

Q3 net interest income of C$4.25B vs. C$4.42B in Q2 and C$4.37 in Q3 2019.

Q3 Canadian Banking adjusted net income of C$433M fell from C$481M in Q2 and C$914M in fiscal 2019 Q3.

Q3 International Banking adjusted net income sank to C$4M vs. C$216M in Q2 and C$883M in Q3 2019, as the later spread of COVID-19 reduced economic activity across its operations in Latin America.

Q3 Global Wealth Management adjusted net income of C$335M vs. C$316M in Q2 and C$316M in the year-ago quarter; was helped by improved market conditions and increased customer trading volumes.

Q3 Global Banking and Markets net income climbed to $600M vs. C$523M in Q2 and C$374M in Q3 2019, driven by increased client activity and improved conditions in capital markets.

Conference call at 8:15 AM ET.

