Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.37 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $674.64M (-29.9% Y/Y).

Gross margin is estimated at 21.3%.

Over the last 2 years, URBN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.