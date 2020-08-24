Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (-48.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.06B (-16.1% Y/Y).

Expected Gross margin 31.8% and operating margin 6.4%.

Over the last 2 years, HPE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.