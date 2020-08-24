HEICO (NYSE:HEI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (-47.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $375.36M (-29.5% Y/Y).

Profit may tumble on lack of parts demand.

Over the last 2 years, HEI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.