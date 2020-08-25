BMO Financial keeps PCL high on COVID-19 uncertainty

Aug. 25, 2020 7:43 AM ETBank of Montreal (BMO)BMOBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • BMO Financial (NYSE:BMO) rises 1.1% in premarket trading after fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of C$1.85 (US$1.40) beats the average analyst estimate of C$1.74.
  • Compares with C$1.04 in the previous quarter and C$2.38 in the year-ago quarter.
  • For the quarter ended July 31, 2020, provision for credit losses was C$1.05B (US$800M) vs. C$1.12B in Q2 and C$306M in the year-ago quarter. The Y/Y increase was due to the impact of COVID-19. Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was C$446M, up C$203M from a year earlier.
  • Q3 adjusted return on equity of 9.6% vs. 5.3% in Q2 and 13.5% in Q3 2019.
  • Revenue increased in BMO Capital Markets, BMO Wealth Management and U.S. P&C, partially offset by a decrease in Canadian P&C and Corporate Services.
  • Q3 Canadian P&C adjusted net income of C$320M vs. C$651M a year earlier.
  • Q3 U.S. P&C adjusted net income of C$273M, down from C$379M a year earlier.
  • BMO Wealth Management adjusted net income of C$349M, up 35% Y/Y.
  • BMO Capital Markets adjusted net income of C$435M, up 36% Y/Y.
  • Previously: Bank of Montreal EPS beats by C$0.14, beats on revenue (Aug. 25)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.