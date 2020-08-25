BMO Financial keeps PCL high on COVID-19 uncertainty
Aug. 25, 2020 7:43 AM ETBank of Montreal (BMO)BMOBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- BMO Financial (NYSE:BMO) rises 1.1% in premarket trading after fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of C$1.85 (US$1.40) beats the average analyst estimate of C$1.74.
- Compares with C$1.04 in the previous quarter and C$2.38 in the year-ago quarter.
- For the quarter ended July 31, 2020, provision for credit losses was C$1.05B (US$800M) vs. C$1.12B in Q2 and C$306M in the year-ago quarter. The Y/Y increase was due to the impact of COVID-19. Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was C$446M, up C$203M from a year earlier.
- Q3 adjusted return on equity of 9.6% vs. 5.3% in Q2 and 13.5% in Q3 2019.
- Revenue increased in BMO Capital Markets, BMO Wealth Management and U.S. P&C, partially offset by a decrease in Canadian P&C and Corporate Services.
- Q3 Canadian P&C adjusted net income of C$320M vs. C$651M a year earlier.
- Q3 U.S. P&C adjusted net income of C$273M, down from C$379M a year earlier.
- BMO Wealth Management adjusted net income of C$349M, up 35% Y/Y.
- BMO Capital Markets adjusted net income of C$435M, up 36% Y/Y.
