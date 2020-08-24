Travel-related stocks have picked up steam during afternoon trading on hopes that therapeutic and vaccine developments will propel booking demand in the near future. In China, word is that people working in high-risk jobs have been given a vaccine from Sinopharm since July. That follows news of a therapeutic in the U.S. that reduces the fatality rate by 35%.

Carnival (CCL +10.3% ), Travelzoo (TZOO +11.1% ), MakeMyTrip (MMYT +7.3% ), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH +8.1% ), Expedia (EXPE +4.7% ), Sabre (SABR +5.5% ), TripAdvisor (TRIP +4.7% ), Booking Holdings (BKNG +2.4% ) and Royal Caribbean (RCL +4.7% ) are all higher on the day.