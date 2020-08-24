Russian state development bank VEB said it will provide RUB55B (~$741M) loan for Gazprom’s (OTCPK:OGZPY +1.1% ) liquefied natural gas project near the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga.

The project includes building both a gas processing complex with an annual capacity of 45B cubic metres and a 13M tonne per year LNG plant at the site.

RusKhimAlyans, a joint venture between Gazprom and its Russian partner RusGazDobycha, plans to use the funds to prepare the project’s documentation.

Shell quit the project last year after Gazprom moved to integrate its Baltic LNG project and gas processing plants.