Expectations for persistently-low interest rates until the end of next year will reinforce the attraction of equities.

Real rates are dropping today, with the 10-year inflation-protected Treasury, TIPS, yield at -1.04%. Nominal rates are ticking up, with the 10-year yield up about a basis point to 0.65%. The result is a widening breakeven inflation, to 169 basis points, up from 164 on Friday.

The 10-year breakeven inflation spread is now at its widest levels since January.

A bigger breakeven spread indicates increased expectations for price increases, which generally follow economic growth. The FDA allowing emergency use of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 is lifting sentiment somewhat.

Investors are taking the Federal Reserve’s lower-for-longer pledge seriously, according to a recent survey. The August NABE Economic Policy Survey, which polled 235 members of the National Association of Business Economics and was released today, reports that a majority expect the fed funds rate to be at current levels or even lower by the end of next year.

In the survey, 58% of respondents expect that the fed funds rate will remain at 0% to 0.25% or possibly turn negative by the close of 2021.

“This view represents a large swing in opinion from the February 2020 Policy Survey, in which 81% of respondents expected the upper end of the federal funds target range to exceed 1% by year-end 2021,” the NABE said. “In the August survey, only 2% of respondents expect the top of the Fed’s target band to be at 1.25% by year-end 2021, and 17% of panelists expect that level or higher by the end of 2022. Nearly a quarter of survey respondents (24%) now look for an upper target of 0.25% or less to persist through 2022.”

There are also expectations that the Fed will continue to keep the yield curve from steepening and keep the short end anchored around 0%.

“If more accommodation were needed over the next year, 62% of panelists expect the Fed to expand its QE (quantitative easing/large-scale asset purchase) operations and/or its use of emergency liquidity programs (cited by 52% of respondents),” the NABE said. “Nearly half of respondents (48%) anticipates the Fed will adopt outcome-based forward guidance. In addition, 31% suggest the Fed will introduce some variant of yield curve control into the policy mix (targeting medium-term rates).”

The persistent low bond yields will keep money flowing into equities in a there-is-no-alternative, or TINA, trade. Even a couple of high-flying Fab 5 megacaps provide better returns on an income basis. Microsoft’s dividend yield is 0.96% on a forward basis. Juggernaut Apple still yields 0.66%, just a little more than the 10-year.

The S&P is up about 4% for August and hasn’t seen a decline of more than 1% since July 23.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is up 10.6% in six months, while the ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBT) is down 28.7%.

Bonds currently provide “no-return risk”, billionaire investor Leon Cooperman told Bloomberg today.