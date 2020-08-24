BenefitFocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) drops 11% , the most in more than three months, after Raymond August stepped down as president and CEO.

The company names its current CFO, Stephen Swad, as August's successor, effective immediately.

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates its Overweight rating on the stock, saying Swad and his successor as CFO, Alpana Wegner, both have "solid experience."

"Recognizing that BNFT's performance has struggled recently, perhaps the transition will help jump-start" stronger performance, according to the Cantor note.

BNFT also reaffirmed its financial guidance for Q3 and full-year 2020.

BNFT's return on equity over the past five years: