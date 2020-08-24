"The June quarter delivered a strong finish to FY20 as we began shipping RF filter products into our first two high-volume commercial markets, namely 5G small cell network infrastructure and WiFi CPE devices, at the end of Q4," founder&CEO Akoustis Technologies (OTC:AKTS -4.9% ) Jeff Shealy commented.

The company received second 5G small cell network infrastructure design win with tier-1 OEM; announced first order for 5.5 and 6.5 GHz WiFi 6E coexistence filters from tier-1 enterprise OEM.

During the quarter, it shipped compliant 5G band n77 high power RF filters to first tier-1 network infrastructure customer.

For the development and sale of multiple new XBAW filters for WiFi 6E, it signed strategic purchase agreement with tier-1 OEM; expanded XBAW patent portfolio to 33 issued and licensed patents plus 71 patents pending as of August 17, 2020.

For Q4, revenue of $0.37M (flat Y/Y) misses consensus by $0.47M; 350%+ increase in core filter product revenue.

Q4 capital expenditure of $3.4M vs. $2.2M in Q3 led by the targeted 500% capacity expansion in Akoustis' NY fab.

At the end of Q4, cash and equivalents stood at $44.4M vs. $39.7M as the end of Q3.

XBAW process and filters are experiencing high interest as Akoustis prepares to enter production in multiple markets in calendar 2020, including 5G network infrastructure, high-band WiFi and phased-array radar applications.

