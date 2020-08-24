Toronto-listed miner Nevada Copper (OTCPK:NEVDF -2.9% ) has restarted its milling operations at its underground project at Pumpkin Hollow, following temporary suspension of production owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

There are about 160,000 tonnes of stockpiled material at surface available for immediate processing.

The stockpiled ore will be supplemented with additional development ore and subsequent stope ore hoisted via the East North ventilation shaft. Material will continue to be hoisted from the shaft until work on the Main shaft has been completed.

The Main shaft hoisting is scheduled to start in the next quarter.