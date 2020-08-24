Pure Harvest Corporate (OTCQB:PHCG -6.2% ) announced the completion of Sofa King Medical Wellness Products (‘SKM’), LLC’s acquisition, in an all-stock transaction.

SKM is a vertically integrated cannabis company operating a dispensary, cultivation, and processing facility in Dumont-Downieville, CO.

The six SKM licenses acquired by Pure Harvest include Recreational and Medical Marijuana Cultivation Facility, Recreational and Medical Infused Product Manufacturer, and a Recreational and Medical Retail Marijuana Store.

Mr. Neale Gibbons, primary founder of SKM will be taking a lead role in the company's future as the CEO of Pure Harvest Colorado, in addition to utilizing his wide skill set to aid the Pure Harvest Corporate Group's larger ambitions.