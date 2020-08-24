Palo Alto should beat consensus on software, cybersecurity trends - analysts

Ahead of this afternoon's Palo Alto Networks (PANW -1.2% ) earnings report, the company appears in separate analyst notes looking at the software and cybersecurity industries, respectively.

Barclays says most of the software names that haven't reported yet this season should beat expectations, but the firm thinks this fact is already priced into the valuations.

The firm says Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) are "attached to a tougher spending environment" but raises Salesforce's (Overweight) price target from $190 to $235.

Wedbush says cybersecurity companies are experiencing building deal momentum despite the pandemic and names PANW among its favorite stocks in the sector, maintaining an Overweight rating.

Analyst Daniel Ives notes that cloud-related security represents a $60B growth opportunity in the next five years.

Ives says Palo Alto's "discernible positive uptick in demand" should lead to a strong showing after the bell.

