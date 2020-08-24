Motorola Solutions (MSI +0.8% ) priced terms of its earlier announced debt tender offer to purchase for cash up to the Maximum Waterfall Tender Amount (aggregate purchase price equal to $315M) in aggregate purchase price of its outstanding debt securities.

Motorola expects to accept for purchase, and pay for $2.74M principal amount of its 7.500% debentures due 2025, $2.61M principal amount of its 6.500% debentures due 2025, $275.97M principal amount of its 3.500% senior notes due 2023, and $11.58M principal amount of its 4.00% senior notes due 2024, on the Early Settlement Date (August 25, 2020)

Tender offer is scheduled to expiry on September 4, 2020 end of day.

