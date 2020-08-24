Susquehanna analyst Sam Poser says the decision by Nike (NKE +1.4% ) to stop selling to wholesale accounts like Belk, Fred Meyer, Zappos and City Blue is positive for the company.

Poser notes the narrower distribution channel could also be a boost for Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS +2.2% ), Hibbett Sports (HIBB +4.6% ) and Shoe Carnival (SCVL +3.3% ) due to the geographic overlap with the closed Nike wholesale accounts. A smaller benefit could be seen for Caleres' (CAL +4.0% ) Famous Footwear and Designer Brands' (DBI +7.7% ) DSW.

Nike and Dick's have actually outperformed the S&P 500 Index since the pandemic started in the U.S. despite stores being closed.