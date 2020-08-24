Liberty Media (FWONA +4.1% , BATRA +1.7% ) has announced amendments to the debt agreements of subsidiaries of Braves Holdings, the indirect owner of baseball's Atlanta Braves.

Those amendments mean that Braves Holdings and subsidiaries are in compliance with all covenants.

Debt agreements governing $297M of debt at Braves Stadium Co. LLC are amended so that the covenants won't apply until the quarter ending Sept. 30, 2021.

Also, the credit facility at Atlanta National League Baseball Club LLC has been amended so its covenant won't apply until the quarter ending March 31, 2022. That facility, with capacity of $85M, was fully drawn as of June 30.

Separately, Braves Holdings had extended maturity on a $100M operating credit facility to December 2022.