Some stay-at-home favorites in the consumer sector are seeing selling pressure after therapeutic and vaccine developments lift optimism over a return to socialization.

Notable decliners include Peloton Interactive (PTON -3.9% ), Blue Apron (APRN -10.5% ) and Waitr Holdings (WTRH -9.0% ).

Over the last six months, Peloton is 172% higher, Blue Apron is up 188% and Waitr Holdings has spiked more than 1100%.

The catch-all for the work-at-home trade is the Direxion Work From Home (NYSEARCA:WFH) ETF, which is down 0.56% .

Coincidentally, the Exante Data founder earlier threw cold water on the trends in the sector, saying that we had seen "peak" work from home. Read more here.