Bank of America upgraded Huazhu Group (HTHT +2.9% ) to 'Buy' from its earlier 'Neutral' rating, assigning a price target of $48.50, indicating upside level of ~16.1% from current levels.

Analyst Billy Ng raised his 2020 and 2021 EBITDA forecast on the back of RevPAR tracking better than expected, stock's re-rating potential and a laggard performer compared to hotel peers.

In its preliminary Q2 hotel metrics, Blended RevPar narrowed 38.2% Y/Y to RMB127. (vs. domestic system-wide RevPar dip of 49.6% for Choice Hotels International (CHH +1.7% )).

Wall Street rating is Very Bullish and Quant rating is Neutral.