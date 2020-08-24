Market ends at daily highs after strong late buying

Stocks rallied into the close, ending higher as commodity-related stocks made up for a lukewarm advance in technology.

The S&P closed up 1% , right around the highs of the day, the Dow rose 1.4% and the Nasdaq finished up 0.6% .

The Dow's outperformance came from Boeing, which added about 70 points to the blue-chip index on its own. Boeing was a big winner in a recovery trade on hopes of progress on the COVID-19 front that also lifted airlines -- American was the best performer in the S&P -- and other travel-related stocks.

As those stocks rose, work-from-home stocks pared some of their pandemic gains. Exante Data founder Jens Nordvig says we've "seen the peak in WFH".

Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) led the sectors throughout the day. Crude futures edged up 0.1% after stronger earlier gains. Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) and Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) were also strong.

Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) jumped out of the gate, but struggled to keep gains. A Northland downgrade of AMD to Market Perform weighed on chips. Health Care (NYSEARCA:XLV) brought up the rear.

The 10-year Treasury yield edged up about 1 basis point to 0.65%, while the real 10-year yield fell to -1.03%, bringing inflation breakeven to 1.68. The spread hasn't been that wide since January.