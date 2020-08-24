Business Insider sources say Palantir's (PALAN) S-1 could be filed as early as today or tomorrow.

The analyst day could happen on September 15 and the listing on September 24, but a sources says those dates aren't finalized.

Last month, CNBC reported that Palantir had confidentially filed to go public, likely through a direct listing.

Last week, multiple reports said Palantir would take the unusual step of locking up 80% of its shares after the direct listing.

TechCrunch posted leaked S-1 documents that showed Palantir brought in $742M in revenue last year with a $580M net loss.