Valero Energy (VLO +4.2%) will shut the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker and small crude distillation unit at its 335K bbl/day refinery in Port Arthur, Tex., ahead of two tropical storms headed for the Gulf Coast, according to reports.
In an abrupt change of plans, Valero stopped a restart of its 100K bbl/day coker and prepared for a partial shutdown of the refinery, Reuters reports.
Motiva Enterprises reportedly is shutting both its 607K bbl/day oil refinery and chemical plant in Port Arthur, while Total (TOT +3.1%) is cutting crude runs by more than 50% at its 225K bbl/day refinery there.
Meanwhile, Exxon Mobil (XOM +2.7%) officials are said to be readying production units for a possible shutdown at its 369K bbl/day Beaumont refinery.
LyondelBasell (LYB +5.6%) says it is assessing operations and securing equipment" at its Houston refinery, while Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +2.9%) says its onshore operations in the area remain normal, although it is one of the many companies that evacuated some personnel from offshore platforms as it shuts in production.
