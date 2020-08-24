Valero Energy (VLO +4.2% ) will shut the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker and small crude distillation unit at its 335K bbl/day refinery in Port Arthur, Tex., ahead of two tropical storms headed for the Gulf Coast, according to reports.

In an abrupt change of plans, Valero stopped a restart of its 100K bbl/day coker and prepared for a partial shutdown of the refinery, Reuters reports.

Motiva Enterprises reportedly is shutting both its 607K bbl/day oil refinery and chemical plant in Port Arthur, while Total (TOT +3.1% ) is cutting crude runs by more than 50% at its 225K bbl/day refinery there.

Meanwhile, Exxon Mobil (XOM +2.7% ) officials are said to be readying production units for a possible shutdown at its 369K bbl/day Beaumont refinery.