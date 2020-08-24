Study of China "insect" vaccine for COVID-19 set to begin

China's National Medical Products Administration has signed off on a clinical trial evaluating a COVID-19 vaccine made with proteins grown in insect cells, an approach that could speed up large-scale production.

The trial will be conducted by the West China Hospital of Sichuan University in Chengdu.

The vaccine prevented infection with no obvious side effects in a non-human primate study.

Chinese authorities also announced that they have been testing a potential coronavirus vaccine in a select group of workers, primarily border officials and health workers, since July, the first confirmation by any country of such activity outside of clinical trials.