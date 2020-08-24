Streaming video was a new players' game well before Netflix became a $200B company - but when it comes to old media's direct-to-consumer video revenue penetration, Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) looks to be showing the rest how it's done.

A new report from Macquarie says Disney will generate about $11.2B in direct-to-consumer revenue, or 19% of its total, the most among old-line names. That's thanks to the recent but successful launch of Disney Plus, as well as Disney taking majority control of Hulu last year (and perhaps also due to some near-term dislocation in its more traditional revenue streams).

By comparison, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is set to generate nearly $25B in revenue this year, nearly all from streaming.

Lions Gate (LGF.A, LGF.B) is a surprisingly close second to Disney in percentage terms, expected to draw 18% of its revenue from streaming this year.

And Lions Gate is followed by ViacomCBS (VIAC, VIACA) - whose CBS All Access and Showtime streaming offers up 6% of total revenues; AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX), which also gets 6% of revenues from streaming; and Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA), where streaming makes up 5% of revenues.

Laggards among the older-media names include Fox (FOX, FOXA), with 2% of revenues from streaming, and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) - which just joined the fray with its Peacock service.