The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' mitigation request for Northern Dynasty Minerals' (NAK -38.4% ) Pebble Mine planned for Alaska is "a normal letter in the permitting process" and not "the show-stopper described by several in the news media," but shares nevertheless close at three-month lows.

But the ruling nevertheless is a significant setback for the project, as the Army Corps made "factual determinations that discharges at the mine site would cause unavoidable adverse impacts to aquatic resources and, preliminarily, that those adverse impacts would result in significant degradation to those aquatic resources."

The damage caused by development of the project would be so severe that the Army Corps determined mitigation must be within the same watershed as the core mine site, the Koktuli River Watershed, a subsection of the larger Bristol Bay watershed, a pristine area that is home to some of the world's largest salmon populations.

The Corps' letter gives Northern Dynasty 90 days to respond and says its mitigation options include wetlands restoration, enhancement, "and/or in certain circumstances" preservation.

"We do support mining, but this just didn't work," a Trump administration official reportedly told WSJ.