Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) says it has begun vehicle training at its new facility in Indianapolis.

The company says the test center is available to conduct year-round testing, replicating vehicle environments and duty cycles, compressing product development times and supporting innovation for the industry.

"This facility is a direct reflection of our commitment to advancing new product development technologies and reducing time to market," says ALSN Senior VP Randy Kirk.

