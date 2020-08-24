Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) cuts its full year earnings per share forecast to $1.30 - $1.60, compared to prior outlook of $2.20 - $2.50, and lower than consensus of ~$2.35 to $2.59.

Q3 realized losses stands at $104M as of Aug. 24, with losses in portfolio of up to $155M.

The company believes the negative impact as one-time event, and reaffirms 4% to 6% long-term diluted EPS growth based on previous guidance.

Dividend guidance remains unchanged.

It maintains short-term liquidity of $155M cash, a $500M revolving credit facility, which has a maturity date of November 2023, and $220M letter of credit facility, of which $172M remains available, as well as has $75M of commercial paper outstanding.