Palo Alto (NYSE:PANW) shares drop 2.4% AH despite reporting fiscal Q4 beats on the top and bottom lines, strong billings, and an upside FQ1 revenue and earnings outlook.

Shares are up 13% in the past quarter and many analysts/investors were expecting a strong beat-and-raise to justify the valuation.

Product revenue was roughly flat on the year at $305.6M, higher than the $296.9M consensus. Last quarter, Product sales were up 1% after a Q2 stumble.

Subscription and support revenue rose from $500.3M in last year's quarter to $644.8M (consensus: $628.3M).

Billings were up 32% Y/Y to $1.4B, above the $1.2B consensus and guidance of $1.19-1.21B.

Deferred revenue increased 32% Y/Y to $3.8B.

Acquisition: PANW plans to buy incident response firm The Crypsis Group for $265M in cash.

For fiscal Q1, Palo Alto expects $915-925M in revenue (up 19-20% Y/Y; consensus: $901.2M), billings of $1.03-1.05B (up 15-17%' consensus: $1.04B), and EPS of $1.32-1.35 (consensus: $1.19)

Earnings call starts at 4:30 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.