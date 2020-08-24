Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) plans to change the slogan for the KFC chain for the time being as "finger lickin' good" doesn't work out quite as well during a pandemic.

KFC Global Chief Marketing Officer Catherine Tan-Gillespie says the menu isn't changing and the chain will return to the iconic slogan when the time is right.

KFC's system sales were down 18% in Q2. The mark was better than some peers for the same period due in part to KFC offering convenient family meal solutions.

