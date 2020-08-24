A Delaware court has ruled against a motion by the board of directors of drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) to dismiss an investor lawsuit regarding alleged illegal behavior by its Oncology Supply Pharmacy Services unit that used overfill quantities of cancer medicines to fill up additional syringes in an unsterile process leading to contaminated drugs.

The plaintiffs claim that the board allowed the subsidiary to be run like a "criminal organization" by ignoring red flags and permitting a "woefully inadequate" reporting system.

ABC representatives have yet to comment on the litigation.