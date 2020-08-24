Covanta (NYSE:CVA) has entered into a loan agreement with the National Finance Authority under which they will issue $129.4M in new tax exempt bonds ("Series 2020 bonds") to refinance certain outstanding bonds issued in 2015.

The Series 2020 bonds bear interest of 3.71% and are unsecured obligations of the company.

The transaction lowers the weighted average coupon on the bonds by over 145 bps, and reduces the leverage ratio under senior secured credit facilities on a pro forma basis.

"This transaction, when combined with our recently announced taxable bond refinancing, results in annual cash interest savings of over $5M", said CFO Bradford Helgeson.