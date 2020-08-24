Amedisys inks agreement with BrightStar Care
- Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) signed a Care Coordination Agreement with BrightStar Care in order to add its agencies to the Amedisys Personal Care Network and facilitate the coordination of care between the former's hospice and home health care centers and personal care partners network.
- BrightStar Care’s 340 personal care locations in 38 states covers ~75% of the U.S. population and largely overlaps Amedisys’ hospice and home health footprints; expands network to 1,211+ partner agencies in 39 states.
- The new partnership will pilot with BrightStar care centers in Pennsylvania and Texas, with expansion plans later.