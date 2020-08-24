Amedisys inks agreement with BrightStar Care

Aug. 24, 2020 4:46 PM ETAmedisys, Inc. (AMED)AMEDBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) signed a Care Coordination Agreement with BrightStar Care in order to add its agencies to the Amedisys Personal Care Network and facilitate the coordination of care between the former's hospice and home health care centers and personal care partners network.
  • BrightStar Care’s 340 personal care locations in 38 states covers ~75% of the U.S. population and largely overlaps Amedisys’ hospice and home health footprints; expands network to 1,211+ partner agencies in 39 states.
  • The new partnership will pilot with BrightStar care centers in Pennsylvania and Texas, with expansion plans later.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.