Snowflake files for IPO with $265M in revenue, $349M net loss

Cloud data platform Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) files to list on the NYSE under the ticker "SNOW." The number of shares and price will be determined later.

The IPO placeholder figure is $100M, meaning the maximum offering price will fall in the lower half of nine figures.

The company had 3,117 customers, up from 1,547 the prior year. Customers contributing more than $1M in product revenue (NYSE:TTM) increased from 22 to 56 on the year.

For the fiscal year ending on January 31, 2019, Snowflake's revenue totaled $96.7M with a $178M net loss. In the following year, revenue $264.7M with a $348.5M loss.

In the six months ending on July 31, revenue was $242M, up from $104M in last year's period. Net loss was $171.3M versus $177.2M.

Snowflake lists public cloud giants Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure among its competitors.

