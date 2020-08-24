Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) completed a private placement transaction, its first ever equity capital raise, with an investment entity managed by Cambiar Management to raise ~$27.2M of new capital.

It sold 504,590 unregistered shares of its common stock at $50/share and warrants to acquire an additional 504,590 shares with an exercise price of $60/share at a purchase price of $4/warrant share.

If warrants would be exercised within three years of issuance, Griffin would receive ~$57.5M of aggregate gross proceeds to be used for acquisition and development pipeline and general working capital.