CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) says veteran utility industry executive Thomas Webb will serve as a senior advisor, primarily to work with CEO Dave Lesar in hiring a new CFO.

Webb was CFO of CMS Energy during 2002-17, as well as CFO of Kellogg and spent 22 years in finance and management positions at Ford Motor.

Kristie Colvin has served as interim Executive VP and CFO since April, but CenterPoint has said it would seek an external candidate for the CFO position.

Lesar himself succeeded John Somerhalder as the company's CEO on July 1.