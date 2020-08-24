IMAX closed up 9.6% today after a weekend of box-office results in china acted as a bellwether for potential upcoming demand for the theater experience.

The war epic The Eight Hundred drew $116M in box-office receipts over a three-day weekend in China.

That film is the first big film release since the pandemic struck with widespread theater closures, and it's the first Chinese work to be filmed entirely with IMAX cameras.

That boosts confidence in IMAX, B. Riley FBR says, not only offering an "important early read" into overall moviegoing sentiment but into IMAX in particular.

The film could have long legs in coming weeks, and B. Riley is confident in overall improving box-office trends as the rest of the world starts to reopen.

The firm has a Buy rating and $18 price target, now implying 25% further upside.