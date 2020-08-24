Asana files for direct listing; FY20 had $143M revenue, $119M net loss

Work management platform Asana (ASANA) files for a direct listing on the NYSE .

FY20 revenue was $142.6M, up 86% Y/Y. The net loss was $118.6M, up from the prior year's $50.9M.

As of January 31, Asana had over 1.2M paid users and the free-to-paid conversion rate was 4.8% versus the 3.6% in the prior year's period.

Total operating expenses rose from $115M in FY19 to $242.4M.

As of April 30, Asana had $331.5M in cash and equivalents and $4.6M in restricted cash.

Asana lists Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM), and productivity giants Google and Microsoft among its list of competitors.

