21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) -2.8% AH , intends to offer and sell 17M American depositary shares ((ADSs)), each representing six of its Class A ordinary shares in an underwritten public offering.

Underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 2.55M additional ADSs.

80% of the net proceeds will be used to expand VNET's data center infrastructure by organic growth and strategic acquisitions; and the remaining for research and development and other general corporate purposes including debt repayment.

